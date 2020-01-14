Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.44. The stock had a trading volume of 564,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $270.63 and a 52-week high of $420.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

