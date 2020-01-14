Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.05% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

L stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 245,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,320. Loews has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Loews will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $287,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,868,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,745,000 after buying an additional 489,122 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Loews by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,615,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Loews by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Loews by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,649,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,960,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

