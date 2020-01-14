LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

