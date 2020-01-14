Loki Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00004275 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market cap of $16.94 million and $221,445.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,750.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.01898751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.24 or 0.03885263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00671119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00748614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00086330 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00025487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00594658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,250,693 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.