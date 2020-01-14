Loopring 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.10 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bithumb and Binance. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,595,904 tokens. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Tokenomy, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Bitbns, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, DragonEX, YoBit, OTCBTC, IDAX, Bithumb and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

