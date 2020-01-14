Loopring [NEO] (LRN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,926.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and IDAX. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

