Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.1% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $77,131,000. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

LOW stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.07. 3,823,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $122.88. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

