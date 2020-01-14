LoyalCoin (LYL) Trading Up 58.1% Over Last 7 Days

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $1,121.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 58.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

