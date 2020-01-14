LRM Coin (LRM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, LRM Coin has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, Escodex and STEX. LRM Coin has a market capitalization of $316.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 98.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.84 or 0.03807561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00185966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00123658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LRM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.