LTO Network (LTO) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One LTO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $443,890.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,402,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,009,859 tokens. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

