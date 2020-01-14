Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ LBC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

