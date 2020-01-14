LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.2% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5,854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Cowen increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.97. 1,183,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,525. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

