M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of WINK remained flat at $GBX 131 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.04 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 120.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

Get M Winkworth alerts:

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.