Maecenas Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $979,581.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

