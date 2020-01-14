Magi (XMG) Price Reaches $0.0189 on Major Exchanges

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Magi has a market capitalization of $176,703.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,371,684 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

