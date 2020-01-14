Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have been trending extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Main Street Capital’s ranking:

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. National Securities began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. 151,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,179. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $44.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 94.62%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.