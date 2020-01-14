Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $603,036.00 and approximately $13,219.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.26 or 0.05792486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034388 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00122116 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,674,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

