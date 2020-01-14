Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) Insider Mark Little Buys 9,879 Shares

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) insider Mark Little purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £24,895.08 ($32,748.07).

Shares of LON MAJE opened at GBX 246 ($3.24) on Tuesday. Majedie Investments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.94 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.30 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 252.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.35%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

