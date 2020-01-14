Maker (MKR) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Maker has a total market cap of $521.61 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OasisDEX, BitMart and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 989,182 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, BitMart, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and OasisDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

