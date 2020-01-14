Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

MTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

MTW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,523. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.