ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $2,156,593. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CL King assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

MAN traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $99.14. The company had a trading volume of 686,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,385. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

