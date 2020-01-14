Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) has trended extremely negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Maple Leaf Foods earned a news sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MLFNF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

