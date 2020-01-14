MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 217,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 125,383 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MarineMax by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarineMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

