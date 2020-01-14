Mark Evan Jones Sells 20,651 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 20,651 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $917,523.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,247,338.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 18,362 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $813,069.36.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 26,996 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,187,824.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,109,351.10.

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. 143,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,500. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 222.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.