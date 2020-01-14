Mark Turfler Sells 9,602 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Turfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Mark Turfler sold 598 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $3,785.34.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 56,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RF Industries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

