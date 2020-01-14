Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 189.85 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.23. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

