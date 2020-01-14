Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Short Interest Update

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,659. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Marlin Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $258.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Marlin Business Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRLN. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.