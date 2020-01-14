Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 2.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.08% of Marriott International worth $41,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,728.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,369,000 after buying an additional 1,121,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,173,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Marriott International by 809.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 439,370 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

In other Marriott International news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.19. 531,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,304. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.