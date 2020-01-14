Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 3.2% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $12,767,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $5,077,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,287,280 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,053. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.83.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

