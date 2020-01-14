Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 571 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 686.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 6,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 217,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 414,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,049. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $332.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

