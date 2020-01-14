MarteXcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. During the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. MarteXcoin has a market capitalization of $28,452.00 and $59.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007062 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00025952 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MXT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,872,997 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

