Masari (MSR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $541.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Masari has a total market capitalization of $223,460.00 and $541.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Masari

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.