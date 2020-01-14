Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 15,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.56. 1,997,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,500. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05. Masco has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,650 shares of company stock valued at $13,385,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 88.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

