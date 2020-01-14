MassGrid Hits Market Cap of $633,842.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $633,842.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MassGrid has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,773.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.48 or 0.01893745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.91 or 0.03832337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00670315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00734062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00080175 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00586611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,589,467 coins and its circulating supply is 76,098,167 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.