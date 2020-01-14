Master Contract Token Achieves Market Cap of $286,531.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $286,531.00 and $61,714.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

