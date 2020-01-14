Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s 6th Largest Position

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.92. The stock had a trading volume of 334,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.91 and its 200-day moving average is $280.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $315.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

