Matchpool Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $131,050.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

