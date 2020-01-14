Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68. Matinas BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

In related news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of Matinas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 98,501 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.