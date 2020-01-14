Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0041 (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $481,192.00 and $22,581.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042880 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00018246 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000596 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004857 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group's total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

