Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Short Interest Up 13.9% in December

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NYSE MAXR opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.11. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.88) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

