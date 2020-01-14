McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 154 ($2.03) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 137 ($1.80). Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective (down previously from GBX 130 ($1.71)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 166 ($2.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of McCarthy & Stone to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.67 ($1.96).

MCS opened at GBX 144.12 ($1.90) on Tuesday. McCarthy & Stone has a twelve month low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96.

In related news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

McCarthy & Stone Company Profile

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

