McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDermott International in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,218,186. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDermott International will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other McDermott International news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 383.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225,310 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of McDermott International by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 35,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

