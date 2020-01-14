McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,340,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 107,890,000 shares. Currently, 62.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDermott International during the second quarter worth $158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter worth $41,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDermott International stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.87.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

