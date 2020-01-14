Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.23. 1,475,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,839. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

