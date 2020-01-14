Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

MCD traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $207.32. 2,619,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

