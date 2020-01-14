MediBloc [QRC20] Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,879.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.01877693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.03923740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00663564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00708379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00077269 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00498399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

