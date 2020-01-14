MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Short Interest Update

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

MNOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MediciNova by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MediciNova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MediciNova by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

