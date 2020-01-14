Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Approximately 36.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.27. Medifast has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $159.41.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth about $53,113,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 133.4% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4,753.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 174,829 shares in the last quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 55.9% in the second quarter. Hoplite Capital Management L.P. now owns 408,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,453,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 56.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 292,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,557,000 after buying an additional 105,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.