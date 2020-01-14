Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. 1,603,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

