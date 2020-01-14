Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

